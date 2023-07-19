Texoma Local
Sherman Police Department holds first Summer Youth Camp

Campers will be learning skills including evidence collection, flying drones, special response team training and dispatch.
Campers will be learning skills including evidence collection, flying drones, special response team training and dispatch.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is holding its first Summer Youth Camp this week to show Sherman children what it takes to be a police officer.

Campers will be learning skills including evidence collection, flying drones, dispatch, special response team training and role-playing traffic stops.

For aspiring police officers like Anthony Ratliff, the camp is paving the way for them to one day have a badge of their own.

“It’s helped me start planning for the future, especially with going through college or all the different routes I can take to become a police officer,” Ratliff said.

Not only does Ratliff aim to be an officer, but he hopes to be a Sherman police officer.

“I want to serve the community and the people,” Ratliff said.

Whether or not the kids want to be in law enforcement, Sergeant Brett Mullen said the camp is a way for the department to open lines of communication for an age group they do not normally interact with.

“The 13 to 17-year-olds, we didn’t really have any outreach things for them, so we just wanted to include them in this,” Mullen said.

Mullen hopes it provides the youth with a better understanding of the department.

“Having face-to-face contact and getting to hear from us directly, then asking questions, I think it helps just get to know who we are,” Mullen said.

This was the first year the camp was held, but Mullen said he expects many more Summer Youth Police Camps in the future.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

