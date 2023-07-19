Texoma Local
Sherman residents speak out against concrete plant

Residents of Sherman filled city hall on Tuesday night to make their voices heard on three temporary concrete batch plants.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The issue? Three proposed temporary concrete batch plants.

Two of the three plants passed with little hesitation, but some residents drew the line at one near Sherman High School.

The plant would be used to produce concrete on-site to support the concrete paving operations of new housing developments, but some residents have serious concerns about the impact to the air quality.

The potential benefits of the plant would be to save time and money to build a nearby development and reduce the number of concrete trucks traveling to and from a concrete plant further away.

At Tuesday’s planning and zoning commission meeting, most people spoke out against it.

After hearing from the community, the committee members voted.

After multiple tries to vote on the issue, the committee met a deadlock. 3 votes for and 3 votes against on every try.

Ultimately, no action was taken on the item at Tuesday’s meeting, indefinitely postponing the final decision on the plant.

A portion of 121 and Russell in Bonham shut down Tuesday morning after construction crews hit a...
Construction crews hit gas line in Bonham
