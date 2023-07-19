Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
Sherman approves Midway Mall renovation plans
d
Sherman road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle
Victoria Holland, 27, who was wanted for murder in Carter County, has been arrested in Virginia.
Ardmore mom wanted for murder, arrested in Virginia
Nine years ago, 17-year-old Molly Miller and 22-year-old Colt Haynes disappeared in Love County...
A decade of questions: searching for Molly and Colt
There are several possible outcomes for this historic bridge: either leave it alone, restore...
ODOT wants your feedback on Roosevelt Bridge

Latest News

An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
Gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people as nation prepares to host Women’s World Cup soccer tournament
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as other parts of US reel from scorching heat, floods
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
This year, Sherman ISD and Denison ISD qualify for the community eligibility provisions program.
Sherman and Denison ISD qualify for free meals for more students
Campers will be learning skills including evidence collection, flying drones, special response...
Sherman Police Department holds first Summer Youth Camp