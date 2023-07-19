Texoma Local
Whitewright church partners with Protect His House to host active shooter training

By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday afternoon, King’s Trail Cowboy Church in Whitewright learned the ins and outs of being ready for the worst.

Gun safety experts Protect His House hosted a training seminar teaching members to prepare, respond, save lives, and survive during an active shooter event.

“We recognized very early that there was specific targeting of houses of worship,” Day said. “So we put together a program called Protect His House to help members of the congregation, members of the community, maybe their own internal safety teams to begin planning for these incidents.”

Howard Day is a member of the church and an instructor for Protect His House and he says the church was a perfect fit to learn these life-saving techniques.

“We have a robust safety team here that trains every month for these type of incidents, and to be able to bring this training not only to our team, but to our congregation in our community is just an amazing opportunity.”

Day says that while it’s hard to be fully prepared for these situations, the single best thing you can do is have a plan and be ready to act on it.

“Know that the church has a safety plan in place, and then be able to react to assist with that,” Day said.

The company says more than 200 people attended the King’s Trail seminar, the biggest turnout in company history.

If you want to learn more or host a class, you can visit the Protect His House website.

