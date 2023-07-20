Big Heat Again Today, Milder, a Few Storms, for The Weekend

Upper level high pressure retains a tight grip on Texoma skies, and we’ll struggle to get below 80 degrees south of the Red River to mid 70s over southern Oklahoma. Winds will be southerly at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday offers little relief, perhaps a degree or two lower as we see highs range from upper 90s north to about 102 degrees on the Texas side of the river.

There’s a 20% chance of a shower to storm late Thursday into Friday morning, and as lightly higher chance of 30% Saturday morning. These storm chances are associated with a cold front and passing upper wave.The upper high remain to our west on Sunday, keeping the “heat core” over the western states; however, it begins to expand in size so even though the center of the high will remain to our west, we expect temperatures to be at or slightly above 100 degrees for most of next week.

I’m calling it a “3-day dip” regarding the lower weekend temperatures, so make plans to enjoy as it’s back to a serious sizzle next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

