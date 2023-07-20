Texoma Local
Billion dollar Powerball drawing

By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Lottery fever is running as high as the temperature as Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot rose to nine figures.

Texomans stopped at stores to pick up a ticket or two that could change their lives.

Along with dreaming of what to do with the money, they’re also making early decisions on whether to take their winnings in a lump sum or annuity.

Wednesday’s drawing had a lot of buzz since as the cash prize increases, so does participation. After all, you have to play to win.

If no one picks all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, then the lottery fever may be even hotter for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Wesley Webster is a special kid. He is epileptic, autistic, and has cerebral palsy, but his mom...
Texoma gives six-year-old a birthday to remember
