Billion dollar Powerball drawing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Lottery fever is running as high as the temperature as Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot rose to nine figures.

Texomans stopped at stores to pick up a ticket or two that could change their lives.

Along with dreaming of what to do with the money, they’re also making early decisions on whether to take their winnings in a lump sum or annuity.

Wednesday’s drawing had a lot of buzz since as the cash prize increases, so does participation. After all, you have to play to win.

If no one picks all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, then the lottery fever may be even hotter for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

