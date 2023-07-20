Career resources readily available for Texoma children

Texas (KXII) -In middle and high school, children are developing skills for their future.

And Workforce Solutions Texoma gives them additional resources and guidance to help them choose what path is best for them.

“10,500 students in our three counties,” said Hope Kramer, Career Navigator at Workforce Solutions Texoma.

That’s how many students Workforce Solutions Texoma helped last year through their career navigation program.

“We actually get to go in the schools and work with students from 6th grade all the way up to 12th grade and help them make informed career choice decisions,” said Deputy Director, Marsha Lindsey.

And they do this with career assessments, resume-building, and interviewing skills.

“So they can really start thinking about what’s going to make me happy,” Kramer added.

And the most common concern for children who look for higher education?

“Sometimes they’re worried about how they’re going to pay for school,” Kramer said, “so a lot of them, when I am given the overview of our website and our resources, sometimes you’ll look around and there’s this wave of relief that if you’re financially eligible, we can help you pay for a program of study.”

But they also work with youth who aren’t college bound.

“Do we push trade schools, things like that because we do work alongside some of the businesses in the area,” said Career Navigator Christian Ware.

And push them to consider a future career here at home.

“We had saw a need a long time ago to kind of grow our own, to convince the youth that you can make a lot of money and live here where there’s a lower cost of living than going to Austin or Houston or the metroplex,” said Lindsey.

And they will have this opportunity with Texas Instruments expanding and GlobalWafers opening in 2025.

“We’re hoping to put some training in the schools that youth will be able to take in high school that will give them a level one certification where they would be eligible to go interview for those types of jobs,” Lindsey added.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.