The differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - When temperatures rise, so does the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

While both heat-related illnesses are dangerous, Emergency Physician, Dr. James Frame, said heat exhaustion is not deadly.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, cramps, dizziness and sweating.

“The distinguishing characteristic between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is that in heat stroke, the patient has an altered mental status,” Dr. Frame said, “They’re not acting right at all, they’re confused and they stop sweating.”

Heat stroke is deadly, Dr. Frame said it kills nearly a third of patients. Additionally, it only takes about two hours for heat exhaustion to escalate into heat stroke.

Dr. Frame said heat stroke patients can have body temperatures of 106°, 107° and even 108° degrees. Making cooling a person down quickly the difference between life and death.

“Spray the patient down or actually get them into cold water ice packs all over their body,” Dr. Frame said, “The important thing here is to save the brain.”

He adds that people should also get into a cool or shaded space and drink cold fluids.

According to Wilson N. Jones, the hospital has treated ten heat stroke patients this summer. Texoma Medical Center has seen 54 patients suffering a heat-related illness.

Knowing those differences can help Texoma beat the heat before the heat beats Texoma.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.