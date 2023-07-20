Durant makes upgrades to most popular park

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -New additions spruce up Keithley Park, Durant’s most popular park.

The new play structure is larger than the last and can hold up to 65 kids at a time.

Durant’s Parks and Recreations said this update was much needed and plans to upgrade the existing restrooms.

But this isn’t the only park looking at a makeover, Dixon Durant Park will also have a new play structure installed later this year.

