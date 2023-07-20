Texoma Local
Heat Relief Is on The Way

Low temperatures will get into the 60s in some spots!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
All of the heat-related weather bulletins will expire this evening, and they are not expected to be re-issued for several days. We can thank a rather uncommon late-July cold front for the changes. Winds shift to the north overnight with just a slim 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm as the front moves through Friday morning. Meanwhile, it will be another warm and humid night with lows a bit cooler in the north, lower 70s, but still in the upper 70s south of the Red River. Winds will be shifting to the north, a decent breeze at 10 to 15 mph. Friday highs will drop about 10 degrees from recent days with near 90 north to around 94 south. Nice!

A mild northeasterly flow continues Saturday, highs will range from the upper 80s north to low 90s south, this will be our “coolest” day before southerly flow returns Sunday. Sunday will be a bit warmer but still seasonable before 100-plus readings return for much of next week. It looks like we’ll also be enduring more high-humidity conditions with the heat making for the potential for excessive readings to return.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

