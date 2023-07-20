Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texoma gives six-year-old a birthday to remember

Wesley Webster is a special kid. He is epileptic, autistic, and has cerebral palsy, but his mom Charlotta says that more than anything he is strong.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wesley Webster is a special kid. He is epileptic, autistic, and has cerebral palsy, but his mom Charlotta says that more than anything he is strong.

“He’s absolutely amazing,” Webster said. “He’s my world. I’m so proud to be his mom. Every day it’s a new adventure that I’m so happy to be on with him.”

Wesley turned 6 years old today, but Charlotta wasn’t sure how they’d be able to celebrate.

“I didn’t know what to do for his birthday,” Webster said. “Going to Cook’s (hospital) for doctor’s appointments had just taken our funds this year.”

With the help of her mom, Charlotta got creative and posted on Facebook, asking if anyone with an old car or motorcycle could drive by so Wesley could see.

His mother says he fell in love with cars when he was just a few weeks old.

“Two weeks after I brought him home from the hospital, NASCAR came on and my stepdad put him on the couch with him,” Webster said. “He just sat there with him and watched NASCAR, and ever since, he’s loved cars and old cars and motorcycles.”

By Wednesday evening, over 100 people had RSVP’d on Facebook for Wesley’s drive-by party, and the actual turnout blew his family away.

Hundreds of people from all over Texoma showed up to wish Wesley a happy birthday, and some even brought presents.

While Wesley may never drive a car of his own, he’ll always remember this one of a kind birthday celebration.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
Sherman approves Midway Mall renovation plans
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
d
Sherman road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle
Victoria Holland, 27, who was wanted for murder in Carter County, has been arrested in Virginia.
Ardmore mom wanted for murder, arrested in Virginia
There are several possible outcomes for this historic bridge: either leave it alone, restore...
ODOT wants your feedback on Roosevelt Bridge

Latest News

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Wesley Webster is a special kid. He is epileptic, autistic, and has cerebral palsy, but his mom...
Texoma gives six-year-old a birthday to remember
This year, Sherman ISD and Denison ISD qualify for the community eligibility provisions program.
Sherman and Denison ISD qualify for free meals for more students