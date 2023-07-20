Texoma gives six-year-old a birthday to remember

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wesley Webster is a special kid. He is epileptic, autistic, and has cerebral palsy, but his mom Charlotta says that more than anything he is strong.

“He’s absolutely amazing,” Webster said. “He’s my world. I’m so proud to be his mom. Every day it’s a new adventure that I’m so happy to be on with him.”

Wesley turned 6 years old today, but Charlotta wasn’t sure how they’d be able to celebrate.

“I didn’t know what to do for his birthday,” Webster said. “Going to Cook’s (hospital) for doctor’s appointments had just taken our funds this year.”

With the help of her mom, Charlotta got creative and posted on Facebook, asking if anyone with an old car or motorcycle could drive by so Wesley could see.

His mother says he fell in love with cars when he was just a few weeks old.

“Two weeks after I brought him home from the hospital, NASCAR came on and my stepdad put him on the couch with him,” Webster said. “He just sat there with him and watched NASCAR, and ever since, he’s loved cars and old cars and motorcycles.”

By Wednesday evening, over 100 people had RSVP’d on Facebook for Wesley’s drive-by party, and the actual turnout blew his family away.

Hundreds of people from all over Texoma showed up to wish Wesley a happy birthday, and some even brought presents.

While Wesley may never drive a car of his own, he’ll always remember this one of a kind birthday celebration.

