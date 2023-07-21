Texoma Local
Ardmore Parks and Rec Celebrates with Rec Bash

By KXII Staff and Drury Vaughan
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - More family fun is headed to Ardmore next weekend, with a Rec Bash at the Clubhouse hosted by Ardmore Parks and Recreation.

The month of July is national parks and rec month, where friends and families can celebrate at the clubhouse with go karts, arcade games, mini golf, giveaway prizes and more.

Ardmore Parks and Rec director Teresa Ervin says its a great opportunity to spend time with friends and family, “We are going to have $25 wristbands that will get you three hours of mini golf, go karts, and one of my favorites in this heat, water wars, which is water balloons you can play with your friends and family and one set stands here, one set stands there and you get all the water but not the paint of the water balloons!”

Families can join in the fun at the Rec Bash on July 29th...

