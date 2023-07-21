Body armor donated to Durant K9

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Thanks to a charitable donation, the Durant Police Department will now be able to provide more protection for one of their K9 officers.

On Friday, the Department shared on Facebook that K9 Rufus would be gifted a protective vest that is protective against bullets and stabbings thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies, or K9s with expired vests.

The vest K9 Rufus will receive was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, IL.

The Department expects the vest to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

