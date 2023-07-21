Texoma Local
Candidate filing for Sherman city council positions begins this weekend

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The filing period for candidates vying for a city council position begins Saturday.

According to a press release, candidates will be filing for the November 7, 2023 Regular Municipal Election in the City of Sherman.

Candidates may get applications from the City Clerk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The council positions open for the November 7 election are for Council Member, District 2 and Council Member, District 4. Both of the current members in those seats are eligible for re-election.

Candidates must live in the district they are elected to represent, must be a U.S. citizen, 21 years of age or older, a resident of Sherman for the past twelve months, and must be a registered voter, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

All eligible voters in Sherman will vote for all of the City Council positions on the ballot.

