Cyclospora cases found in Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The United States sees around 1100-1200 cases a year from Cyclospora, an intestinal infection caused by a parasite that can leave many feeling ill.

“Some people will develop symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, and even severe weight loss,” Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma State epidemiologist explained. “Diarrhea from this particular parasite can last longer than a week, and can be on going, sometimes it may be on going and stop, then reoccur.”

Stone says that cases of Cyclospora tend to happen more during the summer months, “We actually see outbreaks of Cyclospora occur in the United States every summer, and this summer we are seeing an increase in Cyclospora across the United States, not only in Oklahoma, but in other states as well.”

While uncommon in the United States, people can be infected with the parasite by eating a food item or drinking water that is contaminated.

“This parasite is common mostly in underdeveloped countries and not necessarily present here in the United States, so the reason why we may see cases of this particular parasite in the United States is either from a traveler who has travelled internationally and was infected in one of those countries or from a food or water item that was brought in from a country that has Cyclospora,” Stone stated.

Stone says that there are ways to reduce your risk of getting it, such as washing your fruits and vegetables with water and by washing your hands before you eat.

She also says that the infection can be serious, depending on the person’s health history, “This illness typically affects individuals who might be a little bit older, or younger, or might have some other types of immuno-compromised conditions.”

She also says that if you think you may be experiencing symptoms of Cyclospora, to call your doctor, “If you do have illness consistent with Cyclospora such as diarrhea for greater than a week, please reach out to your healthcare provider because they can do a test specific for Cyclospora, and if you are positive, then you can receive treatment.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is closely monitoring the parasite’s cases, “At this point in time, we are monitoring the situation very very closely, we are working with other states, we are working with CDC and FDA and right now our cases are mostly in the northeastern part of the state,” Stone said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.