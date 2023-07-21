Federal government approves Oklahoma’s request for aid after June’s damaging storms

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Texoma counties are among those in Oklahoma that were approved for federal assistance to recover from June’s severe storms.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the federal government approved Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for disaster assistance related to the mid-June severe weather that included tornados and winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

19 counties were in the declaration, including the Texoma counties of Love, McCurtain, Pushmataha and Stephens.

Governor Stitt’s request for FEMA major disaster declaration was submitted on July, 1.

The aid from FEMA will help communities recover from debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs, and other costs related to the storms that totaled to $12.6 million in eligible damage and response costs.

