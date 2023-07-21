Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Federal government approves Oklahoma’s request for aid after June’s damaging storms

Texoma counties are among those in Oklahoma that were approved for federal assistance to...
Texoma counties are among those in Oklahoma that were approved for federal assistance to recover from June’s severe storms.(WAFB)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Texoma counties are among those in Oklahoma that were approved for federal assistance to recover from June’s severe storms.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the federal government approved Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for disaster assistance related to the mid-June severe weather that included tornados and winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

19 counties were in the declaration, including the Texoma counties of Love, McCurtain, Pushmataha and Stephens.

Governor Stitt’s request for FEMA major disaster declaration was submitted on July, 1.

The aid from FEMA will help communities recover from debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs, and other costs related to the storms that totaled to $12.6 million in eligible damage and response costs.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Joshua Wyatt, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 10 years probation.
Sherman man sentenced for intoxication manslaughter
There are several possible outcomes for this historic bridge: either leave it alone, restore...
ODOT wants your feedback on Roosevelt Bridge
As Texas Instruments and Global Wafers are building in Sherman, Denison is looking to also...
Denison targets TI and GlobalWafers suppliers
A family is fighting to keep a Texas school district from taking their home to build parking...
78-year-old may lose home to new high school football stadium

Latest News

Both heat-related illnesses are dangerous, but one is deadly.
The differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
And they do this with career assessments, resume-building, and interviewing skills.
Career resources readily available for Texoma children
Denison targets TI and GlobalWafers suppliers
But this isn’t the only park looking at a makeover, Dixon Durant Park will also have a new play...
Durant makes upgrades to most popular park