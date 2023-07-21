Texoma Local
Gas prices back on the rise

By Erin Pellet
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Here we go again, in June the gas prices lowered but now they are up again.

AAA Spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster, said this is partly because Saudi Arabia is cutting production for the rest of the summer.

“Which is impacting crude prices on the global market,” Armbruster said.

He said Crude prices make up nearly 50% of each gallon of gas we buy.

“So if crude prices continue to stay elevated, we could see gas prices continue to inch up a little bit,” Armbruster said.

In addition, AAA is reporting record travel rates this summer. For residents like Paul Narro, these price fluctuations take a toll.

“It’s a big jump, so it kind of hinders plans and stuff,” Narro said.

According to AAA, Texas has seen a two to three-cent increase making the current gas price average $3.23 cents. Across the Red River in Oklahoma, there has been a similar rise with an average cost of $3.25.

Armbruster adds an additional five to ten cent increase is expected.

Although we may see some upper $3.30 prices, Armbruster said it is unlikely to see $4.00 prices like last summer.

Buckle up before you fill up, Texoma, the gas prices make take everyone on a bumpy ride.

