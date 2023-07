Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Causey, Kristen Nicole, 03/12/1994 of Denison, Burglary of Habitation 5/13/2023

Anthony, Logun Edward, 11/13/2000 of Mead, Burglary of Habitation 5/13/2023

Hernandez Alvarez, Brayan Moreno, 08/12/2002 of Howe, UUMV 4/24/2023

Nelson, Robert Francis, 03/13/1970 of Whitesboro, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 2/4/2023

Jones, Donna, 10/11/1965 of Denton, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/26/2023

Ervin, Aulmonique Dean, 04/11/2003 of McKinney, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault Cause Serious Bodily Inj w/Deadly Weapon 5/9/2023

Hutson, Christian Eugene, 06/20/1981 of Pilot Point, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/5/2023

Welborne, Christopher Dale, 01/24/1982 of Durant, Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k 4/21/2023

Beagle, Jarret Michael‐Ross, 01/02/1985 of Bokchito, Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k 4/21/2023

Williamson, Joseph Dewayne, 12/10/1987 of Bells, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 5/6/2023

Knights, Renee Wynn, 01/07/1987 of Durant, Assault Peace Officer 4/15/2023

Hightower Cash, Paysha Loree, 04/25/1999 of Pottsboro, Poss CS DFZ 481.115 ‐ Meth 8/31/2022

Sanchez, Victor Lopez, 11/16/1992 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW 5/27/2023

Guitierrez, Gael, 01/30/1985 of Unknown, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 3 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 4 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 5 Forgery Financial Instrument 5/12/2023

Carrera, Abel Contreras, 05/08/1983 of Denison, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 3 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 4 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 5 Forgery Financial Instrument 5/12/2023

Flores, Eduardo Martinez, 06/03/1994 of Houston, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 3 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 4 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 5 Forgery Financial Instrument 5/12/2023

Pena Lopez, Nelson Edgardo, 10/17/1990 of Unknown, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 3 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 4 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 5 Forgery Financial Instrument 5/12/2023

Schultz‐Dominguez, Vicente, 05/14/1978 of Unknown, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 3 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 4 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 5 Forgery Financial Instrument 5/12/2023

Calderon, Ricardo Jr, 09/06/1993 of Cedar Hills, Ct. 1 Harassment of Public Servant; Ct. 2 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 5/1/2023

Thurlo, Guy Allen, 09/12/1956 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/27/2023

Mcghee, Terri Jean, 06/15/1960 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/11/2023

Jiminez, Marty Clayton, 03/29/1988 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/22/2022

Simmons, Chelsea Lynn, 10/07/1988 of Dodge Center, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/1/2023

Smith, Leo Oshea, 05/12/1988 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/22/2023

Simon, Constance Dononique, 03/03/1987 of Houston, Poss CS ‐ Phencyclidine 4/8/2023

Rodwell, Gary Edward Jr, 07/08/1986 of Abilene, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh w/Prev Convic or SBI 5/15/2023

Lyde, Jacob Wayne, 12/29/2004 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft 12/6/2022

Goolsby, Rex Allan, 01/23/1996 of Howe, Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k 3/9/2023

Sheppard, Stephen Richard, 03/25/1971 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14; Ct. 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape); Ct. 3 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape); Ct. 4 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape); Ct. 5 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape); Ct. 6 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape); Ct. 7 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 8 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 9 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 10 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 11 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 12 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 13 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 14 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 15 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 16 Indecency w/a Child Exposes; Ct. 17 Indecency w/a Child Exposes 4/2/2023

Wimbish, Fanchon Elise, 12/20/1986 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/7/2023

Galban, Misty Rachelle, 01/02/1981 of Seagoville, Ct. 1 UUMV; Ct. 2 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility ‐ Meth 5/7/2023

Linzy, Nicholas Dewayne, 09/10/1984 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/27/2022

Wiley, Kaden Jack, 10/03/1997 of Sherman, Assault of Pregnant Person 3/14/2021

Sears, Bobby Ray Jr, 02/21/1982 of Sherman, Unl Poss Firearm by Felon 3/10/2023

Taylor, Henry Anthony, 03/03/1969 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 1/1/2023

Trevino, Francisco, 03/17/1969 of Dallas, DWI 3rd or More 4/24/2021

Villanueva, Lucino, 12/13/1977 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Fam Mem Prev; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 2/19/2023

Lancaster, Dillon, 12/11/1992 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Heroin 12/5/2022

