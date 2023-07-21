gunter residents want city leaders to resign

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Thursday night there was a City Council Meeting held at Gunter High School where Gunter residents demand the city leaders to resign.

Neighboring towns also came and filled the high school auditorium. Once all the seats were filled, people began to stand along the back wall, and they came ready to tell the city leaders to step down from their positions.

Residents have voiced their concerns for the proposed BNSF Logistic Center for the past few weeks online, through letters to the City, and two previous public meetings. They say this project will bring air and sound pollution, and with the water restrictions they are already under, they say they don’t have the resources to support it.

The logistic center will need two and a half million gallons of water a day and residents say this 24 hour operation will drastically change their way of living. They say the city is not doing their due diligence.

The want the council members to say “NO” to the project, saying Planning and Zoning already voted against the project prior to this meeting. Residents take the podium and tell city leaders that if they are not going to do what is best for the city, then they need to walk away.

Gunter residents say council members have been lying to them through the whole proposed project and say its their duty to have the City of Gunter and its people in their best interest.

