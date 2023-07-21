Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter residents want city leaders to resign

Thursday night there was a City Council Meeting held at Gunter High School where Gunter residents demand the city leaders to resign.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Thursday night there was a City Council Meeting held at Gunter High School where Gunter residents demand the city leaders to resign.

Neighboring towns also came and filled the high school auditorium. Once all the seats were filled, people began to stand along the back wall, and they came ready to tell the city leaders to step down from their positions.

Residents have voiced their concerns for the proposed BNSF Logistic Center for the past few weeks online, through letters to the City, and two previous public meetings. They say this project will bring air and sound pollution, and with the water restrictions they are already under, they say they don’t have the resources to support it.

The logistic center will need two and a half million gallons of water a day and residents say this 24 hour operation will drastically change their way of living. They say the city is not doing their due diligence.

The want the council members to say “NO” to the project, saying Planning and Zoning already voted against the project prior to this meeting. Residents take the podium and tell city leaders that if they are not going to do what is best for the city, then they need to walk away.

Gunter residents say council members have been lying to them through the whole proposed project and say its their duty to have the City of Gunter and its people in their best interest.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Joshua Wyatt, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 10 years probation.
Sherman man sentenced for intoxication manslaughter
There are several possible outcomes for this historic bridge: either leave it alone, restore...
ODOT wants your feedback on Roosevelt Bridge
A family is fighting to keep a Texas school district from taking their home to build parking...
78-year-old may lose home to new high school football stadium
As Texas Instruments and Global Wafers are building in Sherman, Denison is looking to also...
Denison targets TI and GlobalWafers suppliers

Latest News

gunter residents want city leaders to resign
Hot Summer Nights hosts Texas country legend for season finale
Hot Summer Nights hosts Texas country legend for season finale
Stephen Sheppard has been extradited back to Texas after being arrested in Missouri.
Sherman man wanted for alleged child sex crimes in Grayson County Jail
Joe Wayne Williams was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 police chase.
Whitesboro man sentenced to 20 years in prison for police chase