Healdton resident pleads guilty to million dollar fraud

A Healdton woman pleaded guilty to using Facebook to defraud a victim of over $1 million.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton woman pleaded guilty to using Facebook to defraud a victim of over $1 million.

A press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Amber Pickelsimer, 44 entered a guilty plea for one count of wire fraud.

The charges against Pickelsimer arose from an FBI investigation which found that Pickelsimer created two fictitious Facebook accounts that she used to extort a victim by demanding them to deliver large quantities of cash to a drop site.

The fraud happened from February 2019 to August 2020.

Because Facebook servers are located outside of Oklahoma, the fraud qualified as federal wire fraud.

