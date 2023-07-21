Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Hot Summer Nights hosts Texas country legend for season finale

The main attraction for the night was none other than Texas’ own country music legend Pat Green.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - People were out at Lucy Kidd-Key Park in Sherman as early as Wednesday night to claim their spot for Thursday’s highly anticipated show.

Donna Mitchell drove all the way from Farmersville to see the show and she says that it was still tough to find a spot even after getting there hours early.

“Today we got here at 3:30 p.m., and there were over 400 chairs already on the lawn,” Mitchell said.

Sarah McRae is the Tourism and Main Street Manager for Sherman and she says that this show may be their biggest of all time.

“This is probably a record-breaking crowd for us,” McRae said.

The main attraction for the night was none other than Texas’ own country music legend Pat Green.

Green was born in San Antonio and started making music back in 1995 during his time in Lubbock at Texas Tech University.

“He’s a really great Texas country artist and he’s more nationally known too,” McRae said.

Although Thursday’s show was the season finale of Hot Summer Nights, McRae says that Sherman has plenty more fun stuff planned in the coming months.

“We will have more live music to offer at arts fest,” McRae said. “It’s always the third Saturday in September and downtown has a wine stroll coming up in October.”

Sherman is already talking about how to make Hot Summer Nights bigger and better in 2024.

“Next year will be our 30th year to do this series,” McRae said. “It’s a big deal. It’s a big round number we’re celebrating, so three decades of free live music right here in downtown Sherman.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Joshua Wyatt, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 10 years probation.
Sherman man sentenced for intoxication manslaughter
There are several possible outcomes for this historic bridge: either leave it alone, restore...
ODOT wants your feedback on Roosevelt Bridge
A family is fighting to keep a Texas school district from taking their home to build parking...
78-year-old may lose home to new high school football stadium
As Texas Instruments and Global Wafers are building in Sherman, Denison is looking to also...
Denison targets TI and GlobalWafers suppliers

Latest News

gunter residents want city leaders to resign
Gunter residents want city leaders to resign
gunter residents want city leaders to resign
Stephen Sheppard has been extradited back to Texas after being arrested in Missouri.
Sherman man wanted for alleged child sex crimes in Grayson County Jail
Joe Wayne Williams was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 police chase.
Whitesboro man sentenced to 20 years in prison for police chase