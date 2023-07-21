Hot Summer Nights hosts Texas country legend for season finale

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - People were out at Lucy Kidd-Key Park in Sherman as early as Wednesday night to claim their spot for Thursday’s highly anticipated show.

Donna Mitchell drove all the way from Farmersville to see the show and she says that it was still tough to find a spot even after getting there hours early.

“Today we got here at 3:30 p.m., and there were over 400 chairs already on the lawn,” Mitchell said.

Sarah McRae is the Tourism and Main Street Manager for Sherman and she says that this show may be their biggest of all time.

“This is probably a record-breaking crowd for us,” McRae said.

The main attraction for the night was none other than Texas’ own country music legend Pat Green.

Green was born in San Antonio and started making music back in 1995 during his time in Lubbock at Texas Tech University.

“He’s a really great Texas country artist and he’s more nationally known too,” McRae said.

Although Thursday’s show was the season finale of Hot Summer Nights, McRae says that Sherman has plenty more fun stuff planned in the coming months.

“We will have more live music to offer at arts fest,” McRae said. “It’s always the third Saturday in September and downtown has a wine stroll coming up in October.”

Sherman is already talking about how to make Hot Summer Nights bigger and better in 2024.

“Next year will be our 30th year to do this series,” McRae said. “It’s a big deal. It’s a big round number we’re celebrating, so three decades of free live music right here in downtown Sherman.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.