Local business donates life saving equipment to Ardmore Fire Department

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A local donation from one of Ardmore’s businesses is giving a helping hand to firefighters in Ardmore.

This week, Valero Refinery in Ardmore donated an estimated $40,000 worth of tools and pieces of equipment designed specifically for trench rescue.

Ardmore Fire Department’s Jason Woydziak says the equipment will help firefighters to be prepared for every time of emergency, ”The dangers of trench rescue is once that dirt piles in on ya, every time you take a breath, that space that’s left gets filled with dirt, so then you’re not able to exhale as far, so you’re breathing a little more shallow, but every time you take a breath it compresses on you, so there’s not a lot of time when there’s an accident inside of a trench, and that’s what makes this equipment so valuable.”

The Ardmore Fire Department is grateful for the donation and is currently working on mobilizing the new equipment to save lives.

