Near-Perfect Weather (For Late July)

A strong mid-summer cold front is allowing for BELOW normal temperatures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Northerly winds in the wake of Friday’s rare late-July cold front end the heat wave for a couple of days, lows tonight will range from 64 to 70 degrees with northerly winds of 10-15 mph. Saturday starts out with some clouds but becomes sunny by afternoon with highs in the range of 85 north (Ada, etc.) to 91 around Sherman and Paris with northeasterly winds at 10-15 mph. Nice!

Saturday night offers clear skies and near-calm conditions with most spots bottoming out in the mid and upper 60s. Southerly winds return Sunday and a large upper high to our west strengthens, putting us back in near-100-degree heat for most of next week. At this point, conditions look uncomfortable and Heat Advisories are likely to resume some time next week.

So, this weekend is your chance to enjoy a break from the heavy-duty heat and humidity. May it be a great one!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

