Protecting pets from venomous snakes

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - “Make sure you’re keeping your foliage down around trees. make sure there’s not tons of rocks that are just piled up, they hide in there,” 49th Street Veterinary Clinic’s Savannah Grace said.

Living in Texoma, you might have seen a snake or two, and not all of them are harmless.

Grace warns pet owners that venomous snakes are around, and your pet could come in contact with one.

“Generally, if your dog does get bitten, you do want just to assume that it’s life threatening and go to an emergency clinic,” Grace shared.

To prevent an unwanted trip to the vet, Grace said be mindful of how you maintain your yard.

There are methods of keeping these unwanted guests from lurking around your home.

“There is a product called snake away that can help, and just really keeping your foliage down, keeping your grass short, keeping lit areas,” she continued.

If you leave your pet unattended outside, pay close attention to their appearance, and check their bodies for any marks.

" Usually, you can see it around their muzzle, sometimes their arms, if they step on one,” Grace shared.

She said taking the right prevention measures can save you a lot of money because antivenom doesn’t come cheap.

“It can range anywhere from $200 to $1000 if that dog has to stay the night, be on fluids, things like that,” Grace continued.

Keeping your dog away from those wooded, grassy areas while on walks is also key to making sure Fido doesn’t come in contact with any slithering snakes.

