Sherman man wanted for alleged child sex crimes in Grayson County Jail

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man wanted for alleged child sex crimes has been extradited back to Texas after being arrested in Missouri.

Records show that Stephen Sheppard, 52, was booked into the Grayson County Jail on Wednesday.

Sheppard is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Grayson County before fleeing the area prior to his arrest in Springfield, Missouri.

Sheppard is being held on a bond of over $1 million.

