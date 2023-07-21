Texas Rangers investigate two Bonham police officers

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Two Bonham police officers are under state investigation.

Chief Andrew Hawkes said the two officers are the subject of a criminal investigation by Texas Rangers that began about a month ago.

Hawkes said both have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Because it’s ongoing, Hawkes said no further information is available right now.

