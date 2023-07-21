Texoma Local
Texas woman gets jail time in Carter County for marijuana trafficking

Van Phung was sentenced to 90 days in jail for trafficking illegal marijuana in Carter County.
Van Phung was sentenced to 90 days in jail for trafficking illegal marijuana in Carter County.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas woman was sentenced to 90 days in jail for trafficking illegal marijuana in Carter County.

Court documents state that Ardmore Police caught Van Phung, 34, of Mansfield, Texas, with over 25 pounds of marijuana in December.

Phung pleaded guilty this week, and she was sentenced to seven years probation in addition to the 90 days in county jail.

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments