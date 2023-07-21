Texas woman gets jail time in Carter County for marijuana trafficking

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas woman was sentenced to 90 days in jail for trafficking illegal marijuana in Carter County.

Court documents state that Ardmore Police caught Van Phung, 34, of Mansfield, Texas, with over 25 pounds of marijuana in December.

Phung pleaded guilty this week, and she was sentenced to seven years probation in addition to the 90 days in county jail.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.