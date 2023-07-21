Whitesboro man sentenced to 20 years in prison for police chase

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A convicted felon from Whitesboro was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 police chase.

A press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said that Joe Wayne Williams, 55, was charged for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The chase dates back to 2021 where he ran from Whitesboro police, driving another car off the road in the process.

In his vehicle, officers found a rifle that Williams was not allowed to have as a felon.

Williams must serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

