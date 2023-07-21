Texoma Local
Woman indicted after stabbing roommate at Grayson College

Aulmonique Ervin, 20, has been indicted on assault charges after stabbing her roommate in the neck with scissors.(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A woman accused of attacking her roommate at Grayson College has been indicted on assault charges.

In May, Aulmonique Ervin, 20, allegedly stabbed her roommate, Emaya Williams, 18, in the neck with scissors outside of Jones Hall.

Williams was expected to be okay.

Ervin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Ervin faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

