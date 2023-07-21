Woman indicted after stabbing roommate at Grayson College

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A woman accused of attacking her roommate at Grayson College has been indicted on assault charges.

In May, Aulmonique Ervin, 20, allegedly stabbed her roommate, Emaya Williams, 18, in the neck with scissors outside of Jones Hall.

Williams was expected to be okay.

Ervin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Ervin faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

