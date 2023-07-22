Texoma Local
Dodgers meet the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40, first in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-40, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -126, Rangers +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 58-40 record overall and a 33-19 record at home. The Rangers have a 27-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 56-40 overall and 27-24 in road games. The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 156 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 29 doubles and 15 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 14-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 27 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBI while hitting .278 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 15-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jon Gray: day-to-day (shin), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bobby Miller: day-to-day (knee), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

