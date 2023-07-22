More Pleasant July Weekend

After Friday’s cold front, Saturday has been extremely pleasant for a late July weekend in Texoma. Many counties stayed in the 80s for high temperatures. Considering the normal high for this time of July is 93 degrees, all of Texoma is experiencing some below average cooler weather today. Hopefully you stepped outside to enjoy it, because the heat is coming back quick.

Sunday will start to warm up, but not too quickly as winds will be out of the East. Expect highs in the mid-90s and it actually feeling like the mid-90s as the drier air will keep the Heat Index under control. That changes going into the week as temperatures climb to the upper-90s and pushing the triple digits starting Monday and staying that way most of the week. A slight temperature drop will come on Thursday with the arrival of some extra cloud cover, but it’s looking like more very hot weather as we near the end of July.

So take advantage of this weekend right now, as next weekend looks to be far hotter.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

