Pottsboro little league team hosts home run derby fundraiser for trip to Dixie World Series

The Pottsboro 8 and under all-star baseball team is heading to Mississippi to represent Texas at the Dixie World Series.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro 8 and under all-star baseball team is heading to Mississippi to represent Texas at the Dixie World Series.

Head coach Randy Jackson says that he is incredibly proud of the team for what they’ve accomplished this year.

“We’ve been undefeated all the way through all stars,” Jackson said. “We’ve won our district, regionals, and state championship, and now we’re headed to Mississippi.”

The team hosted a fundraiser on Friday night to help support their mission to capture a Dixie World Series title for Texas and Pottsboro.

The night kicked off with a pep rally, and featured lots of ways to support the team like a silent auction, bake sale, and concessions.

The big event of the night was the home run derby, where kids of any age could come take some swings to try to hit one out of the park.

“They hit the ball amazing for eight-year-olds,”Jackson said. “I mean, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Thanks to the support from the community and the funds raised from tonight’s event, it’s beginning to look like Pottsboro’s trip to the Dixie World Series will be a home run.

If you’re interested in donating to support the team you can visit the team’s GoFundMe page, send a Venmo to @Pottsboro8uall-stars, or make a check out to BAFYO, include 8U baseball in the description, and send it to PO Box 1667 in Pottsboro, TX 75076.

