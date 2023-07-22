Two car collision in Carter County sends one man to hospital

ARDMORE, Texas (KXII) - A car crash near Ardmore on Friday afternoon resulted in one man being airlifted to a Texas hospital.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Justin, Texas, man Randall White, 68, and Levison Chaffatubbee, 28, of Davis, Oklahoma, got into a two vehicle collision approximately five miles South of Ardmore.

According to the report, White’s vehicle entered the same lane as Chaffatubbee’s truck, striking it, and causing both vehicles to go off the highway, with White’s vehicle flipping once.

Chaffatubbee and his passenger Terrence Richardson, 29, of Oklahoma City, were uninjured, but White was flown to Medical City Denton in stable condition with internal injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the collision.

