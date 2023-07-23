Texoma Local
Body found under Sherman overpass

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A body was found under an overpass in Sherman early Sunday morning.

Sherman police responded to a call about a dead body found under the Grand Avenue Overpass near Old Settlers Park at 3:35 a.m., according to a press release.

Sherman police state detectives are processing the scene, and ask locals to avoid the area while they investigate.

