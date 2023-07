Gainesville man dead after drowning incident at Lake Murray

LOVE COUNTY, Okla.(KXII) - A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident at Lake Murray.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,34-year-old Ian Hollander from Gainesville was swimming at Marina Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Hollander went under the water and never resurfaced.

Troopers said that Hollander’s body was found several hours later in 22 feet of water using a sonar.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.