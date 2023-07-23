Texoma Local
Heating Up in Texoma

Prepare for more triple digit heat days
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Drier air meant for some near record low temperatures this morning. Marietta dropped down to 57 degrees to tie their record low for this day in history. Everywhere else was mid to low 60s thanks to the lingering dry air from Friday’s cold front. Conversely, the dry air means temperatures warm up rapidly. All of Texoma is either in the low to high 90s Sunday afternoon. The somewhat good news is that the dry air means little to no mugginess. So the heat index isn’t a factor, which feels a little refreshing given how muggy it was middle of last week.

That will be the theme going into the last full week of July. Temperatures will rise to right around 100 degrees for highs all week long. No sight of rain chances for the remainder of July, though increasing cloud cover will move into Texoma later in the week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

