Jaws of life used to rescue Hugo man after Pushmataha County crash

RATTAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man was flown to a Tulsa hospital after a car wreck early Sunday morning.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated 18-year-old Hunter Sims was driving his Silverado on Cloudy Road north of Rattan when he drove into the oncoming lane and into a ditch.

The trooper suspects Sims was impaired by alcohol and Sims was not using his seatbelt, according to the report.

The Cloudy and Rattan Fire Departments, Pushmataha County EMS, and Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with the collision.

Sims was extricated from the truck using the jaws of life and flown to a Tulsa hospital with head, arm, and chest injuries.

