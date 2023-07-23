Texoma Local
Jaws of life used to rescue Hugo man after Pushmataha County crash

Jaws of Life extrication tool is used to help rescuers get into tight spaces or remove crash...
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RATTAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man was flown to a Tulsa hospital after a car wreck early Sunday morning.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated 18-year-old Hunter Sims was driving his Silverado on Cloudy Road north of Rattan when he drove into the oncoming lane and into a ditch.

The trooper suspects Sims was impaired by alcohol and Sims was not using his seatbelt, according to the report.

The Cloudy and Rattan Fire Departments, Pushmataha County EMS, and Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with the collision.

Sims was extricated from the truck using the jaws of life and flown to a Tulsa hospital with head, arm, and chest injuries.

