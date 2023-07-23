Motorcycle crashes into construction barrel in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle crashed into a construction barrel Saturday evening.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Michael Mitchell was driving on US 271 in Choctaw County when he struck a construction barrel, lost control and hit the ground.
Mitchell was taken to Medical City Plano in stable condition with head and chest injuries.
Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.
