Motorcycle crashes into construction barrel in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle crashed into a construction barrel Saturday evening.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Michael Mitchell was driving on US 271 in Choctaw County when he struck a construction barrel, lost control and hit the ground.

Mitchell was taken to Medical City Plano in stable condition with head and chest injuries.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

