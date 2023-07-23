Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Motorcycle crashes into construction barrel in Choctaw County

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle crashed into a construction barrel Saturday evening.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Michael Mitchell was driving on US 271 in Choctaw County when he struck a construction barrel, lost control and hit the ground.

Mitchell was taken to Medical City Plano in stable condition with head and chest injuries.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclospora
Cyclospora cases found in Oklahoma
A woman killed herself and three kids in the Tulsa area.
Mother and 3 children dead in possible Oklahoma murder-suicide
Michael Kohlhof, 35, was diagnosed with typhus, an infectious disease spread to humans by...
Single flea bite leads to amputation of man’s hands, toes, family says
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Hot Summer Nights hosts Texas country legend for season finale
Hot Summer Nights hosts Texas country legend for season finale

Latest News

A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident at Lake Murray.
Gainesville man dead after drowning incident at Lake Murray
Now, Hamilton and his family are getting a new home that has been specially designed with over...
Volunteers help landscape injured marine’s new Gainesville home
The Pottsboro 8 and under all-star baseball team is heading to Mississippi to represent Texas...
Pottsboro little league team hosts home run derby fundraiser for trip to Dixie World Series
A car crash near Ardmore on Friday afternoon resulted in one man being airlifted to a Texas...
Two car collision in Carter County sends one man to hospital