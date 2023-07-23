Pauls Valley organization help feeds the community

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley man is working to turn his dream into a reality to help make a difference in his community.

“I had a dream two weeks ago, that we were actually doing this in the community, and I kept ignoring it,” Zac Davis, founder of We Feed Pauls Valley began. “And I actually had those dreams three days in a row, and on that third day I was like, ‘I’ve got to do something’, so I posted in a local Facebook group in the community, and I had almost 100 people reach out saying they were interested and wanted to help any way they can.”

We Feed Pauls Valley is a non-profit organization that started just two weeks ago and has already gained the interest of hundreds in the community. They gather donations of food items and basic necessities to give back to those in need. “This small community, we can all get together, get to know each other, we all come from different backgrounds, and its just the easiest way that we can support one another,” Davis said.

Davis says that the goal of the organization is to lend anyone in need a helping hand during tough times, “Just showing that the community is here to help, everybody, we know times are hard, its not just for the homeless, its for anybody in need. We cant judge somebody, they could have just lost their job last week and are struggling to get by, so we hope that we’re here to help ease those burdens of all kinds.”

We Feed Pauls Valley is even working towards helping children with school lunches, “I know there’s a lot of struggling families that’s not able to get free or reduced lunches so they have to pay for them,” Davis says. “I have heard that if they do have past due accounts that they can’t participate in extra activities, so here pretty soon we are going to start a fundraiser to help pay for past due balances at schools for their lunches, its just another way that we can feed the community.”

Davis invites those who wish to contribute by donating a food item or want to volunteer their services can reach out to We Feed Pauls Valley on Facebook or by donating to their local P.O. Box 978.

