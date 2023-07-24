Texoma Local
3 children hospitalized after Pontotoc County crash

A crash in Pontotoc County sent several children to the hospital Saturday night.
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A crash in Pontotoc County sent several children to the hospital Saturday night.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol states that two cars were driving north on State Highway 1 W when a 36-year-old man in a Nissan Sentra with a 3-year-old inside tried to pass a Chevy SUV, sideswiped that woman, then hit an oncoming Pontiac SUV head-on.

The 3-year-old passenger in the Nissan was flown to OU Medical in critical condition with chest and head injuries. The driver was admitted with internal chest injuries.

The driver of the SUV and his two passengers, a 10 and 7 year old, were both taken to a local hospital in stable condition with internal chest injuries.

The Chevy SUV’s driver was not hurt, according to the report.

