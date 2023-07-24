Former Durant officer accused of embezzlement makes court appearance

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former Durant narcotics officer, charged with embezzling more than $100,00, was in court Monday.

Billy Joe Jones, 47, made an appearance for a preliminary hearing conference.

He’s accused of taking the money from the Durant Police Department and a police union over a four-year period.

Prosecutors said they believe tens of thousands of it was spent at the Choctaw Casino.

Jones is scheduled to be back in court in January.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.