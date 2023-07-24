Texoma Local
Former Durant officer accused of embezzlement makes court appearance

Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former Durant narcotics officer, charged with embezzling more than $100,00, was in court Monday.

Billy Joe Jones, 47, made an appearance for a preliminary hearing conference.

He’s accused of taking the money from the Durant Police Department and a police union over a four-year period.

Prosecutors said they believe tens of thousands of it was spent at the Choctaw Casino.

Jones is scheduled to be back in court in January.

