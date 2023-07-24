Four dead in wreck involving 18-wheeler, DPS releases names

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.

According to myParisTexas.com, the crash happened Friday morning on US Hwy 271 N.

Reports show an 18-wheeler failed to yield the right-of-way to an SUV, causing the SUV to go under the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

DPS confirmed the deceased as 48-year old Mary K Cooper, of Hugo, OK, 61-year old Janet K Carter, of Durant, OK, 18-year old Koolasha U Green, of Hugo, OK, and a 16-year old male of Hugo, OK.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.

