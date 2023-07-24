Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Four dead in wreck involving 18-wheeler, DPS releases names

A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.
A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.

According to myParisTexas.com, the crash happened Friday morning on US Hwy 271 N.

Reports show an 18-wheeler failed to yield the right-of-way to an SUV, causing the SUV to go under the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

DPS confirmed the deceased as 48-year old Mary K Cooper, of Hugo, OK, 61-year old Janet K Carter, of Durant, OK, 18-year old Koolasha U Green, of Hugo, OK, and a 16-year old male of Hugo, OK.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found under Sherman overpass
A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident at Lake Murray.
Gainesville man dead after drowning incident at Lake Murray
Motorcycle crashes into construction barrel in Choctaw County
Cyclospora
Cyclospora cases found in Oklahoma
Jaws of Life extrication tool is used to help rescuers get into tight spaces or remove crash...
Jaws of life used to rescue Hugo man after Pushmataha County crash

Latest News

Annette Campbell
News 12 debuts new anchor Annette Campbell
A crash in Pontotoc County sent several children to the hospital Saturday night.
3 children hospitalized after Pontotoc County crash
Izzy’s Lemonade Stand ran for four hours on Saturday and Sunday and raised over 200 dollars...
Six year old boy hosts lemonade stand to raise profit for St. Jude
gunter residents want city leaders to resign
Gunter residents want city leaders to resign