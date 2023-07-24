News 12 debuts new anchor Annette Campbell
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you watched Monday morning, you already know - it’s a new day on News 12 AM!
We are thrilled to introduce you to veteran anchor Annette Campbell.
Annette previously worked as a morning anchor at WNWO in Toledo, Ohio, and began her career at KLTV in Tyler, Texas, as an anchor and reporter.
“”My family and I are from the North Texas area. It feels good to have landed a great job right here at home,” Campbell said. “I can’t wait to meet more people in the Texoma region and be part of this great community.”
Annette, a native of nearby Allen, Texas, is also a wife and mother to five young children.
Annette will co-anchor the market’s #1 morning newscast News 12 AM from 5-7 every weekday morning with Kylee Dedmon and meteorologist Brian Briggs, and anchor Texoma’s #1 midday newscast News 12 at Noon each weekday beginning Monday.
