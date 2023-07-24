News 12 debuts new anchor Annette Campbell

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you watched Monday morning, you already know - it’s a new day on News 12 AM!

We are thrilled to introduce you to veteran anchor Annette Campbell.

Annette previously worked as a morning anchor at WNWO in Toledo, Ohio, and began her career at KLTV in Tyler, Texas, as an anchor and reporter.

KXII welcomed new anchor Annette Campbell (left) to the morning team Monday, July 24, 2023. (KXII)

“”My family and I are from the North Texas area. It feels good to have landed a great job right here at home,” Campbell said. “I can’t wait to meet more people in the Texoma region and be part of this great community.”

Annette, a native of nearby Allen, Texas, is also a wife and mother to five young children.

Annette will co-anchor the market’s #1 morning newscast News 12 AM from 5-7 every weekday morning with Kylee Dedmon and meteorologist Brian Briggs, and anchor Texoma’s #1 midday newscast News 12 at Noon each weekday beginning Monday.

