Oklahoma Senate overrules Stitt’s vetoes, Chief Batton reacts

Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Senate overruled two of Governor Kevin Stitt’s vetoes for tribal compacts.

For tribes in Oklahoma, this gives them an extra year.

And for Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation, this gives him hope, “there will always be tomorrow, so there will always be hope or an opportunity to have these discussions. Now am I skeptical? Yes, I’m very skeptical because trust has been broken.”

Back in May, Governor Stitt vetoed House Bill 1005 and Senate Bill 26.

House Bill 1005 extends motor vehicle tags, through the end of 2024.

Senate Bill 26 also extends tribal compacts dealing with taxes on tobacco through 2024.

Stitt said he’s okay with the 50-50 share of tobacco tax revenues but wants to limit the term ‘Indian country’ which to him is too broad.

“There’s jurisdiction and then there’s land-based, just because the State of Oklahoma has jurisdiction does not mean they own all of the land in the State of Oklahoma, just because we have jurisdiction does not mean we own all the property,” Batton said.

Monday, the state senate vote overrode both vetoes.

In a statement, Stitt says, “I am trying to protect Eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation, and I’ve been working to ensure these compacts are the best deal for all four million Oklahomans. Unfortunately, the Senate seems to disagree and used an illegitimate process to do so.”

“He still has the ability to negotiate the compact, so it’s a matter of fact it just extends it for another year so we will continue to work with the governor as we go throughout this coming year to hopefully get again a successful compact for the both of us,” Batton said.

But if these compacts aren’t renewed or negotiated, “Senator Treat talked about all tribes this morning. If we lose this, the State of Oklahoma will lose $53 million for the state and so I don’t see how that really benefits all 4 million,” Batton added.

Chief Batton said for the Choctaw Nation alone, without a renewal, the Choctaw Nation would have to pay $8 million to the state.

