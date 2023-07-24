Paris Police investigate stabbing incident
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A stabbing sent one person to the hospital in Paris this weekend.
According to Paris police, a woman reported someone with stab wounds showed up on her doorstep Saturday night, asking to be taken to the hospital.
People nearby identified to officers who did the stabbing.
Police are investigating the incident. No other information has been made available.
