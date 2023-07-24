Six year old boy hosts lemonade stand to raise profit for St. Jude

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Izzy’s Lemonade Stand ran for four hours on Saturday and Sunday and raised over 200 dollars which is all going to Childhood Cancer research at St .Jude.

Izzy is six years old, and this was his first summer with a lemonade stand. Izzy said he was super happy to do it, despite the heat. His mom made the lemonade and he got the stand from his next-door neighbor.

The lemonade stand wasn’t always yellow and blue, Izzy says when they first got the stand from his neighbor it was pink, purple, white, and grey, so they painted it. Izzy’s mom said the idea came from Facebook, where St. Jude had a nation-wide lemonade stand fundraiser.

Saturday was the most active for this stand, a customer came out and asked for the price of the lemonade. Izzy joked with the customer saying it costs 50 dollars, and the customer responded by giving him a 100 dollar bill.

Izzy was really excited and said in his six years of living, this was the first time he had seen, let alone touch, a 100 dollar bill. Each cup of lemonade was one dollar and came with a complimentary cookie.

Izzy’s mom says that he has a big heart and wanted to donate to St. Jude’s to make others happy.

