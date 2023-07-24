Texas Rangers investigating suspicious death in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An investigation was launched into the death of a person found under the Grand Street overpass over the weekend. Sherman Police are calling it suspicious.

Officers found the body Sunday morning and the Texas Rangers are now investigating.

The person’s name has not been released.

Another body was found in the same area on Friday morning, but police said that death has been ruled a suicide.

News 12 will continue to follow the investigation.

