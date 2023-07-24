Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas Rangers investigating suspicious death in Sherman

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An investigation was launched into the death of a person found under the Grand Street overpass over the weekend. Sherman Police are calling it suspicious.

Officers found the body Sunday morning and the Texas Rangers are now investigating.

The person’s name has not been released.

Another body was found in the same area on Friday morning, but police said that death has been ruled a suicide.

News 12 will continue to follow the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found under Sherman overpass
A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident at Lake Murray.
Gainesville man dead after drowning incident at Lake Murray
Motorcycle crashes into construction barrel in Choctaw County
Cyclospora
Cyclospora cases found in Oklahoma
Jaws of Life extrication tool is used to help rescuers get into tight spaces or remove crash...
Jaws of life used to rescue Hugo man after Pushmataha County crash

Latest News

Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Former Durant officer accused of embezzlement makes court appearance
A stabbing sent one person to the hospital in Paris this weekend.
Paris Police investigate stabbing incident
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, flanked by House Speaker Charles McCall, third right, and Senate...
Oklahoma Senate overrides GOP governor’s vetoes on Native American compacts
A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.
Four dead in wreck involving 18-wheeler, DPS releases names