Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Upper high expanding...

Sunny and hot will rule the days ahead
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies and seasonably warm temperatures tonight, lows in the low to mid 70s with southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday will be sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s, winds will be southerly at 10 to 20 mph.

A huge upper high will remain the dominant force across across the atmosphere from Phoenix all the way to the Mississippi, and it will only expand as the week goes on. Therefore, the northwesterly flow thunderstorms we enjoyed earlier in the month appear very unlikely now, this will be a hot , humid, and dry pattern. Relative humidity will not be as oppressive as last week, but Heat Advisories are in place as the heat will still be within the heat sickness zone.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found under Sherman overpass
A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident at Lake Murray.
Gainesville man dead after drowning incident at Lake Murray
Motorcycle crashes into construction barrel in Choctaw County
Cyclospora
Cyclospora cases found in Oklahoma
Jaws of Life extrication tool is used to help rescuers get into tight spaces or remove crash...
Jaws of life used to rescue Hugo man after Pushmataha County crash

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 7/24/2023
Overnight Weather: July 21-22, 2023
Full Morning Weather 7/21/2023
Overnight Weather: July 20-21, 2023