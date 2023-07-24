Upper high expanding...

Clear skies and seasonably warm temperatures tonight, lows in the low to mid 70s with southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday will be sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s, winds will be southerly at 10 to 20 mph.

A huge upper high will remain the dominant force across across the atmosphere from Phoenix all the way to the Mississippi, and it will only expand as the week goes on. Therefore, the northwesterly flow thunderstorms we enjoyed earlier in the month appear very unlikely now, this will be a hot , humid, and dry pattern. Relative humidity will not be as oppressive as last week, but Heat Advisories are in place as the heat will still be within the heat sickness zone.

