UPS workers prepare for strike

Labor & employment lawyer talks about the UPS strike that could take place.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - " I would love for the CEO and the board members to have to go out and deliver. Drive one of the brown trucks in the south in August for a week, not a day, but a week, and see what it’s like,” Labor and Employment Lawyer Andrew Trusevich said.

UPS workers, nationwide preparing to strike if a new contract agreement isn’t met soon.

Trusevich said the UPS strike could cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in lost business, and in shareholder lawsuits, and he says it all could have been prevented.

“You can prevent something like this by improving working conditions and putting some money into those trucks like air conditioning,” he shared.

Trusevich says it’s not just more money that ups workers are asking for, it’s more humane working conditions, and if UPS is unwilling to comply, the company will see the consequences.

“UPS, the company can’t afford it. The teamsters know it, the CEO knows it, the board members know it, and the CEO and the board members are bluffing, and at the end, they’re going to cave in,” Trusevich explained.

According to the New York Stock Exchange, UPS made a whopping 100 billion dollars last year.

“UPS just can’t afford to lose those customers because once they switch, it’s hard to go back,” he continued.

While the average UPS employee made 52,000 dollars in that same year.

Which is why the teamsters union is fighting for change. ’s union is fighting for change.

“Treat them like human beings, and we wouldn’t have even gotten this far,” Trusevich concluded.

For now, UPS and the Teamsters Union have until July 31st to agree on a new contract.

