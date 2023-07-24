Wilson N. Jones needs more volunteers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - They are the smiling faces visitors see when they enter Wilson N. Jones and are often the last people patients see on their way out—leaving everyone who walks through the doors two things, positivity and pink.

They are the WNJ Volunteers, or as they call themselves, the Pink Ladies.

Patient Experience Coordinator, Cheryl Brandon, said these women are the heartbeat of the hospital. The volunteers give directions, plan events and fundraise for the Wilson N. Jones Auxiliary Scholarship through the gift shop and signature popcorn booth.

“The minute you walk into the lobby and you smell that popcorn, it’s just like, you’re home,” WNJ Volunteer, Aleta Oppermann, said.

While they’re the pink ladies, the t-birds are also welcome.

“This is a blessing for me to be here among these pink ladies, notice I’m not in pink,” WNJ Chaplain, Larry Tittle, said.

The hospital currently has 18 volunteers and 3 chaplains.

“We could use a handful more people right off to kind of break that shift up,” Brandon said.

The volunteers said they enjoy every minute of being part of the WNJ family.

“You have someplace to go instead of sitting at the house and drinking coffee in your pajamas till noon,” Oppermann said, “You have someplace to be and you’re very welcome.”

Welcomed into a group with one goal, to help others.

Volunteers work four-hour shifts and will be taken through an orientation to be trained.

To become a volunteer at the hospital applications can be found at the front desk or on the WNJ website.

